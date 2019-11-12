Eilen Jewell announces Auckland 2020 Show

EILEN JEWELL

- Announces Auckland 2020 Show -

AUCKLAND, NZ (Nov 12, 2019) – EILEN JEWELL will bring her sultry surf-noir sound and Americana style to New Zealand, returning for one special show at the Powerstation in March next year in celebration of her latest release, Gypsy.

Tickets go on sale at 12pm Tuesday November 19.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 12pm Friday, November 15.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

American Songwriter describes Eilen Jewell as “one of America’s most intriguing, creative and idiosyncratic voices.” That singular voice springs forth from a woman of more than one mind, and she taps into many of them on Gypsy, due out August 16, 2019 on Signature Sounds.

Long hailed for her ability to interpolate different genres into her own sound, Jewell manages to make the distinct songs of Gypsy play well together, without compromising their individuality. By the same token, she’s rarely seemed more willing to let different facets of her personality and talent shine through.

As the reigning Queen of the Minor Key, Jewell leads a tight quartet that blends influences of surf-noir, early blues, classic country, folk, and 1960s era rock ’n’ roll. For well over a decade, they’ve toured relentlessly for legions of fans from Boston to Boise and Madrid to Melbourne, playing large festivals, theaters, rock clubs, and coffeehouses. The group has shared stages with the likes of Lucinda Williams, Loretta Lynn, Mavis Staples, Wanda Jackson, George Jones, Emmylou Harris, and Blind Boys of Alabama. Eilen’s fans have marveled at her warmth and onstage humor alongside her beautiful songs and fiery performances. In addition to six of her own full-length albums, Jewell has released two albums with her country-gospel side-project, the Sacred Shakers; a tribute album to Loretta Lynn titled Butcher Holler; and a recent album of rare blues covers, Down Hearted Blues.

The Los Angeles Daily News said, “Sometimes as darkly damaged as Lucinda Williams, at others as defiant and teasing as prime Peggy Lee and always authentically Americana in the Gillian Welch tradition … She’s mighty good.”

