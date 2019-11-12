Tiny Meat Gang - debut NZ show February 2020

TINY MEAT GANG

- Announce their debut New Zealand show for February 2020 -

AUCKLAND, NZ (Nov 12, 2019) – TINY MEAT GANG – The North American comedy musical duo and the creators of the phenomenal TMG Podcast and YouTube series That’s Cringe - are heading to New Zealand for for their debut show this summer.

Los Angeles-based Cody Ko and Noel Miller - AKA Tiny Meat Gang - are proving they are true multi-hyphenates, doing a little bit of everything throughout the year: producing, writing, podcasting, touring and even releasing their own music. In addition to gaining popularity for their 120-million-plus viewed YouTube series, That's Cringe, the guys started the Tiny Meat Gang (TMG) podcast in 2017 and since then, have taken their podcast on the road and performed in venues across North America – and now Down Under!

Their prestigious appearances include headlining performances at Just for Laughs, Outside Lands and Nashville Comedy Festival. TMG won best podcast at The Shorty Awards in New York City earlier this year.

Additionally, the pair has found a significant cult following for their original music. In June 2019, they released their latest hits Walk Man (a self-produced rap track) and Short King’s Anthem - a collaboration with hitmaker Blackbear. Walk Man recently crossed 15 million streams on Spotify and more than 10 million on YouTube. TMG has also produced content for well-known American brands such as Hinge, Old Spice, Honey and Bud Light.

Tickets for all shows – including a limited number of Meet & Greet VIP Packages - go on sale at 10am (local time) this Friday, November 15.

Patreon members / subscribers may access tickets during the pre-sale beginning at midday on Tuesday, November 12 / today.

My Live Nation members may also be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning 10am Wednesday, November 13.

All shows are All-Ages. For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz

TINY MEAT GANG

New Zealand 2020

SKYCITY THEATRE, AUCKLAND

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26

TICKETS ON SALE 10AM FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Patreon pre-sale: 12pm November 12 until 10pm November 14

Live Nation pre-sale: 10am November 13 until 10pm November 14

For complete tour and ticket information, visit tinymeattour.com & www.livenation.co.nz

