“’Albatross’ Takes Flight for Sustainable Backyards”

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Environment Centre Hawkes Bay

Steeped in superstition and famous for soaring across the wildest oceans the albatross is one of the world’s most famous birds. But ocean pollution is pushing them closer and closer towards extinction and their plight will be explained during a screening of the film ‘Albatross’ at Napier’s Century Theatre this Friday.

The screening is part of Sustainable Backyards, a month long series of events coordinated by the Environment Centre to help locals make sustainable choices and to educate about the natural world. Event organizer Jake Brookie is excited to be able to bring ‘Albatross’ to the big screen “these birds are astounding” he explains ‘once airborne they can ride the air currents for hundreds of kilometers and pick out a fish from the air using their brilliant eyesight. Some albatrosses can spend five years foraging at sea.”

‘Albatross’ is set apart from other documentary films as it uses powerful imagery to tell it’s story rather than lots of dialogue. The crew spent many visits to Midway Island gaining the birds’ trust and were able to film their natural behavior at close range. “They are loving, sensitive and graceful – when you look at any creature this closely, it becomes amazing,” says filmmaker Chris Jordan. But Chris is also clear about the threats these birds are facing “ I wanted to look at the issue of ocean plastic from a more personal point of view. And when you see these little handfuls of plastic inside the birds you don’t need to see the whole millions of tonnes. Just one handful of plastic inside the bird tells the whole story.”

The team at the Environment Centre are pleased to host this event for free thanks to funding from the Napier City Council. To enjoy ‘Albatross’ on the big screen come along to the MTG’s Century Theatre this Friday (15th of November) where the screening will start at 6pm. Bookings are essential to ensure that everyone has a seat and can be made at the MTG’s Eventfinda or by making a booking with the MTG’s staff. Some scenes are quite confronting so parental discretion is advised for young children.


ends

