‘The Me Too Girl’ resonates with #MeToo supporters

Supporters of the global Me Too movement are resonating with the new release thriller novel The Me Too Girl, which is dedicated to abused women and to those individuals who help convict the abusers.

Published last week by Sterling Gate Books and co-authored by New Zealand writers Lance and James Morcan, the novel features a heroine who was abused as a child and who is now being blackmailed for sex by a corrupt police officer.

The Me Too Girl has been praised by Amazon Hall of Fame Top 100 reviewer Grady Harp as an immensely impressive novel as well as a wake-up call for increased attention to the crime of sexual abuse.

Harp’s review, which appears in San Francisco Review of Books, concludes, “This book is important – as well as being a fine read. Highly recommended.”

The book’s blurb reads:

Young Los Angeles public relations exec Suzie Fox is being blackmailed for sex by a bad cop, a senior officer of the LAPD no less. Suzie fights back the only way she knows how, and, in the process, unwittingly becomes a beacon, a shining light, for America's Me Too movement and for abused women everywhere. But will justice be served?

Author Lance Morcan says of all the novels he and son James have written, The Me Too Girl is the most timely.

“With the seedy exploits of high profile figures such as Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein, and now Prince Andrew, this book, in a literary sense at least, helps balance the ledger somewhat in that our heroine fights back against abuse.

“We hope in some way it inspires other young women to fight back against their abusers – if only through courts of law.”

The Me Too Girl is exclusive to Amazon and can be viewed at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08137BDGH/

Other novels co-authored by Lance and James Morcan include the international thriller series The Orphan Trilogy, the critically-acclaimed historical adventures White Spirit and Into the Americas, and the crime thriller Silent Fear.





