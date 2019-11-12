Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘The Me Too Girl’ resonates with #MeToo supporters

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Sterling Gate Books

Supporters of the global Me Too movement are resonating with the new release thriller novel The Me Too Girl, which is dedicated to abused women and to those individuals who help convict the abusers.

Published last week by Sterling Gate Books and co-authored by New Zealand writers Lance and James Morcan, the novel features a heroine who was abused as a child and who is now being blackmailed for sex by a corrupt police officer.

The Me Too Girl has been praised by Amazon Hall of Fame Top 100 reviewer Grady Harp as an immensely impressive novel as well as a wake-up call for increased attention to the crime of sexual abuse.

Harp’s review, which appears in San Francisco Review of Books, concludes, “This book is important – as well as being a fine read. Highly recommended.”

The book’s blurb reads:

Young Los Angeles public relations exec Suzie Fox is being blackmailed for sex by a bad cop, a senior officer of the LAPD no less. Suzie fights back the only way she knows how, and, in the process, unwittingly becomes a beacon, a shining light, for America's Me Too movement and for abused women everywhere. But will justice be served?

Author Lance Morcan says of all the novels he and son James have written, The Me Too Girl is the most timely.

“With the seedy exploits of high profile figures such as Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein, and now Prince Andrew, this book, in a literary sense at least, helps balance the ledger somewhat in that our heroine fights back against abuse.

“We hope in some way it inspires other young women to fight back against their abusers – if only through courts of law.”

The Me Too Girl is exclusive to Amazon and can be viewed at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08137BDGH/

Other novels co-authored by Lance and James Morcan include the international thriller series The Orphan Trilogy, the critically-acclaimed historical adventures White Spirit and Into the Americas, and the crime thriller Silent Fear.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sterling Gate Books on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 