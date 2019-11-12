Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Christchurch Women’s Photography Collective exhibition

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 3:34 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Women's Photography Collective

Christchurch Women’s Photography Collective

12 November 2019


[inter]connected photography exhibition

25 - 30 November 2019

XCHC, Wilsons Road, Christchurch

The Christchurch Women’s Photography Collective is exhibiting their second group show at the end of November. Work by ten local photographers will be on display for the week, exploring themes such as architecture, parenting, identity, and nature. The themes and techniques of the artworks are individual, however they are connected through storytelling and intention.

Photographer, Heather Milne, organised the event. “We were overwhelmed at the response to our first show in September – it was important for us to maintain that impetus and challenge ourselves with a second exhibition”. The supportive and non-competitive approach is the backbone of the Collective. “We’ve formed a creative incubator for local women photographers who want to try new techniques, share equipment and ideas, and collaborate on ongoing photography projects” says Heather.


