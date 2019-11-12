Announcing The Weird Beer Challenge



Who: Beer Jerk

What: The Weird Beer Challenge

Where: The Fridge & Flagon – 2 Shaddock St, Eden Terrace, Auckland

When: 7th December from 12pm

Why: To try beers that attempt to redefine what beer can, and should, be.

Beer subscription service Beer Jerk have a history of pushing the boundaries with beer. To take it one step further they have reached out to some of the country’s most innovative breweries and asked them to create beers that redefine what beer can, and should, be. These beers will be revealed to the public at The Weird Beer Challenge on Saturday 7th December at Beer Jerk’s Auckland Warehouse, Bottle Shop, and Pop-Up Bar, The Fridge & Flagon.

With creations from leading breweries like Garage Project and 8Wired, craft favourites like Duncan’s, Alibi and Double Vision through to agile experimenters like the South Island’s Wilderness, Emporium and Concept you’re going to see an incredible range of innovative beers. Including a Roasted Carrot Hazy IPA, a Jamaican Jerk Seasoned Beer, a Smoked Belgian Tripel and a Bourbon Barrel Aged Maraschino Cherry and Coconut Beer and a Steak and Kidney Pint.

All of the 10+ beers being served will be brand new creations, specifically brewed for Beer Jerk and not available anywhere else. The beers will all feature either a unique ingredient, wild fermentation or strange process and will feature ingredients like Kale, Worms, Carrot, Parsnip and Steak.

Food will be available from Food Truck Serial Griller who are working in secret on a Weird Burger for the day.

The first inaugural Weird Beer Challenge winner will be announced after judgment from top Beer Writer - Michael Donaldson, renowned Beer Judge - David Moynagh and more…





© Scoop Media

