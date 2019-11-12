Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Announcing The Weird Beer Challenge

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Beer Jerk


Who: Beer Jerk
What: The Weird Beer Challenge
Where: The Fridge & Flagon – 2 Shaddock St, Eden Terrace, Auckland
When: 7th December from 12pm
Why: To try beers that attempt to redefine what beer can, and should, be.

Beer subscription service Beer Jerk have a history of pushing the boundaries with beer. To take it one step further they have reached out to some of the country’s most innovative breweries and asked them to create beers that redefine what beer can, and should, be. These beers will be revealed to the public at The Weird Beer Challenge on Saturday 7th December at Beer Jerk’s Auckland Warehouse, Bottle Shop, and Pop-Up Bar, The Fridge & Flagon.

With creations from leading breweries like Garage Project and 8Wired, craft favourites like Duncan’s, Alibi and Double Vision through to agile experimenters like the South Island’s Wilderness, Emporium and Concept you’re going to see an incredible range of innovative beers. Including a Roasted Carrot Hazy IPA, a Jamaican Jerk Seasoned Beer, a Smoked Belgian Tripel and a Bourbon Barrel Aged Maraschino Cherry and Coconut Beer and a Steak and Kidney Pint.

All of the 10+ beers being served will be brand new creations, specifically brewed for Beer Jerk and not available anywhere else. The beers will all feature either a unique ingredient, wild fermentation or strange process and will feature ingredients like Kale, Worms, Carrot, Parsnip and Steak.

Food will be available from Food Truck Serial Griller who are working in secret on a Weird Burger for the day.

The first inaugural Weird Beer Challenge winner will be announced after judgment from top Beer Writer - Michael Donaldson, renowned Beer Judge - David Moynagh and more…


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Beer Jerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 