Fat Freddy's Drop Waitangi Day Show Has Moved

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 9:14 am
Press Release: The Label

13th November 2020

Fat Freddy's Drop Waitangi Day Show in Christchurch Has Moved to Hagley Park

On the eve of releasing their new studio album Special Edition Part 1 (out this Friday, 15th November), Fat Freddy’s Drop have some good news for Christchurch!

Their show on Waitangi Day 2020 has now been moved from Horncastle Arena to Hagley Park.

The move has been inspired by requests from countless fans keen to see the whole show in an outdoor location.

Fat Freddys Drop say to their fans - “You told us Hagley Park, we listened and now we are going to party in the Park"

The Summer Record Tour show at Hagley Park features headliner Fat Freddys Drop with special guests Australian electronic artist DUB FX and local legends in the making L.A.B, Avantdale Bowling Club, Jess B, Chaii & Bailey Wiley.

The Hagley Park show is on sale now (midday Wednesday, November 13) with a limited number of early bird tickets for $89+b/fee. Trust fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for legit ticket links.

Ticket holders for the original venue of Horncastle Area shall receive a full refund.

Online/Telephone – If you purchased tickets online or via the telephone, the full purchase price of your tickets will be refunded automatically to your credit card. Please allow seven to ten days for the refund to come through.

Outlet/Agency – If you purchased your tickets at a Ticketek agency, please take your tickets back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

FAT FREDDY'S DROP
Summer Record Tour 2020

Every show is different!

Ten shows from Kerikeri to Queenstown!

Featuring an international line up of DJs Jazzy Jeff, David "Jam Ram" Rodigan & Dub FX


Plus an amazing local cast including L.A.B, Avantdale Bowling Club, JessB, Bailey Wiley, Tunes of I,
Chaii & Silva MC

Tickets On Sale now. Go to fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour to check out the line up in your city.

Fat Freddy's Drop - credit Harry A'Court at Inject Design
Download Hi-Res Version HERE


The invincible Fat Freddy’s Drop has invited a swag of New Zealand’s finest musicians and international DJs to spark up their annual summer roady.

The NZ Summer Record Tour 2020 is destined for Thames, Kerikeri, Mangawhai, Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington, Havelock North, Christchurch and Queenstown.

No two shows will be the same with the curated roster of special guests featuring neo-soul star Bailey Wiley, Taite Prize winner Tom Scott’s Avantdale Bowling Club, powerhouse L.A.B, hip hop wildflower JessB, dub rockers Tunes of I, dancehall queen Silva MC, and bilingual Persian-Kiwi rapper Chaii. Plus a heavyweight international line up, DJs Jazzy Jeff, David “Ram Ram” Rodigan & loop artist Dub FX.

Fat Freddy’s Drop
Summer Record Tour
2020 Dates

Saturday 28 Dec: Thames Racecourse, Thames - Coromandel
Special Guests; DJ JAZZY JEFF, JESSB, TUNES OF I
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info


Monday 30 Dec: Kainui Road Vineyard - Kerikeri
Special Guests; DJ JAZZY JEFF, SILVA MC, BAILEY WILEY, TUNES OF I
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info


Tuesday 31 Dec: Northern Bass - Mangawhai
New Years Eve Festival
Tickets on sale from fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info


Saturday 4 Jan: Wharepai Domain - Tauranga
Special Guests; DJ JAZZY JEFF, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, JESSB,
TUNES OF I
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info


Saturday 18 Jan: The Outer Fields at Western Springs - Auckland
Special Guests; DJ DAVID RODIGAN, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, JESSB, CHAII, BAILEY WILEY
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info


Monday 20 Jan: Williams Park, Days Bay - Lower Hutt Wellington
Special Guests; DJ DAVID RODIGAN, SILVA MC, TUNES OF I
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info


Friday 31 Jan + Saturday 1 Feb: Black Barn Vineyards - Havelock North
Special Guests; BAILEY WILEY, SILVA MC
Tickets on sale from ticketmaster.co.nz / fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info


Thursday 6 Feb: Hagley Park - Christchurch
Special Guests: DUB FX, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, JESSB,
CHAII, BAILEY WILEY
Tickets on sale from fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info


Saturday 8 Feb: John Davies Oval - Queenstown
Special Guests; DUB FX, L.A.B., AVANTDALE BOWLING CLUB, BAILEY WILEY
Tickets on sale from fatfreddysdrop.com/nztour for more info

Kamo Kamo - taken from Special Edition Part One is available now as a digital single release. The late-night steppers exploration is a modern roots reggae fry-up with buttery vocals, compass point keys, salty snares and horn riffs echoing across the horizons.


Links to Fat Freddy's Drop:
Official Website / Facebook / Twitter


ends


