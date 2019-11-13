Air New Zealand and National Geographic Society partnership

13 November 2019

Air New Zealand and National Geographic Society partnership to give underserved youth a voice through Photo Camps

Air New Zealand’s new partnership with the National Geographic Society is set to inspire youth from underserved communities around New Zealand to tell their stories through photography.

National Geographic Photo Camps bring together groups of 15-to-20-year-olds, in the hope of teaching them how to use photography to tell their own stories, explore the world around them and develop connections with others. Because of a new partnership with Air New Zealand, National Geographic Photo Camps are now in New Zealand and the first of a series of five Photo Camps has just concluded in Murupara, Bay of Plenty.

The Murupara camp had a distinctly Kiwi flavour. Twenty young people local to the eastern Bay of Plenty region spent five days exploring what it means to be a young Māori in New Zealand, learning about themselves and how to use a camera to present personal stories. The final day of this first camp ended in the budding photographers presenting their photos and essays to their families, peers and local communities and their photo stories were as varied as they were unique.

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the intention of Air New Zealand’s collaboration with National Geographic in providing these camps is to give Kiwi youth a voice and inspire the next generation of storytellers.

“We see a strong alignment of values between our organisations, but more importantly, strong alignment with what our customers, employees and New Zealanders care about – our youth, their future, and the protection of our land and culture. The partnership builds on other work we have been doing with youth through programmes like Koru Care and Airpoints for Schools.”

The National Geographic Society’s Chief Storytelling Officer Kaitlin Yarnall says National Geographic is thrilled to be bringing the Photo Camps to New Zealand for the first time ever.

“The new partnership with Air New Zealand will allow the camps to reach new students who are interested in exploring photography to tell the stories that are important to them.”

The remaining camps will focus on differing key concepts linked to the overarching theme of what it is to be a New Zealander, and Air New Zealand and the National Geographic Society will work with organisations in each of the camp locations to identify young people who will benefit from the experience.

ends

© Scoop Media

