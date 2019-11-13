Fly My Pretties - Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival



Saturday 29 February, 2020



TICKETS ON NOW FROM TICKETEK - https://bit.ly/34RWoGg

Fly My Pretties are excited to announce a special outdoor show on the beautiful Rhododendron Lawn as part of the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival on

Saturday February 29, 2020.

This Fly My Pretties show will see a 15 strong cast from all six incarnations come together to celebrate the release of The Studio Recordings Part One (out now) & Part Two (out next May).

This performance is the collective's first show in Hamilton in seven years and will see Fly My Pretties perform songs from their new studio albums alongside other FMP favourites in front of an original visual backdrop.

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketek. Children under 12 are also free with a paying adult/legal guardian. Children must be preregistered, one child per paying adult with additional children tickets only $8 plus booking fee.

Purchase tickets HERE

Stream/Purchase The Studio Recordings Part One HERE

Fly My Pretties - Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival

Saturday February 29, 2020 - Rhododendron Lawn

The Studio Recordings represent the first studio recordings in Fly My Pretties 15 year history, and presents the collectives most-loved tracks in a brand new setting. Featuring a cross section of artists who have been involved with Fly My Pretties since its inception, some who have popped up sporadically, and others who have recently joined the whanau. Part One is out now.



ends

© Scoop Media

