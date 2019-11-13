End of year showcase for Art and Design students



12 November 2019



Art and Design students from UCOL Whanganui are set to show off their best work of the year with a multi-site exhibition and fashion show.

DNA is a showcase of work by students from UCOL’s School of Creative Industries in Whanganui, ranging from Certificate to Master qualification level.

The exhibition covers all of the Art and Design disciplines taught at UCOL Whanganui including animation, graphic design, sculpture, ceramics, glass, painting, photography, textiles, and fashion.







The exhibition officially opens on Friday 22 November, with a fashion show also taking place later in evening.

The fashion show, which returns after a 4 year hiatus, will include work by NZ Certificate in Art & Design Level 4 students, as well as collections by Bachelor of Design and Arts students majoring in Fashion/Textiles. UCOL Alumni Erana Kaa, who presented at NZ Fashion Week this year, will also display her collection.

For many of the students, this will be their first fashion show.

The DNA exhibition will run from November 25 to 29, and will be spread across UCOL Whanganui, Edith Gallery, and NZ Glassworks.

This is the second year that all of UCOL Whanganui’s Art and Design programmes have combined for an end of year exhibition. Last year’s exhibition, Tributaries, attracted over 200 people.

UCOL Design and Arts Programme Leader Stephanie West is expecting DNA to be even more popular, especially with the addition of the fashion show.

“DNA will be a combined celebration of Design and Arts at UCOL Whanganui. All of our students are able to be involved and people can expect to see a wide range of work.“

“We have invited industry professionals from Whanganui and around the country to show them the quality work coming out of UCOL, and to give students an opportunity to build their networks.”

For students in their third year of the Bachelor of Design and Arts, DNA is an opportunity to show off their final UCOL projects, which they have worked on for much of the semester. Other students have selected their best work from throughout the year.

West says students are excited to show off their creations after a year of hard work.

“It’s great for the students to have something to celebrate their hard work. It’s something for them to aim for and be excited about.”

Exhibition Opening - Friday 22 November, 6pm, UCOL Whanganui Atrium

Please RSVP to g.main@ucol.ac.nz.

Fashion Show - Friday 22 November, UCOL Whanganui A Block

Doors open 7.30pm. 8pm start. Tickets $15 each from UCOL Whanganui Info Hub.

Exhibition Week - 25-29 November

10am-3pm. Free entry.

- UCOL Whanganui campus (Atrium, B & C Blocks), 16 Rutland Street

- Edith Gallery, 24 Taupo Quay

- NZ Glassworks, 2 Rutland Street, Whanganui.

Photos: Art by third year Bachelor of Design and Arts students Lauriel Masson-Oakden (top) and Bede McMenamin (bottom).



