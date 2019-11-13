On tour: Lloyd Cole, Greg Johnson, stellar*
Greg Johnson - Christmas shows start tomorrow
Greg is hitting the road with full band this week! The first show is sold out (Nelson) - don't miss out on tickets in Blenheim, Lincoln, Christchurch, Auckland, Welly + Paekakariki.
Last chance for Lloyd Cole (and a Commotion)
Kicking off next week, it's UK legend Lloyd Cole with - for the first time in NZ - Commotions' guitarist Neil Clark. New Plymouth is Sold Out, both the Auckland and Devonport shows are rapidly heading that way. Plus Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Palmerston North.
stellar* tour shows and vinyl release
stellar* 5x Platinum album Mix is released on vinyl for the first time, on 22 November. Pre-order the luscious red vinyl at all good record stores. To celebrate, stellar* is touring with The Feelers in Auckland, Mt Maunganui, Hamilton, New Plymouth, Wellington, Dunedin, Christchurch; and a New Years Eve show in Riwaka with Shihad & Salmonella Dub.
New video from Andrew Fagan
Fantastic new release 'Act Normal', ahead of his new album out in February. WATCH HERE