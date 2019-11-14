Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Leading LoL eSports Players won $7.3 Million in Nov 2019

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 8:23 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

According to GoldenCasinoNews.com, the most successful League of Legends (LoL) eSports players won $7.3 million in total as of November 2019. Lee Sang-hyeok, an LoL player from South Korea, ranked first on the leading LOL players worldwide list. By Statista estimates, a 23-year old player, also known as Faker, earned over $1.2 million during his eSports gaming career.

South Korean Players Lead in Overall Earning

Ranked by their overall earnings, the top three leading players won almost $2.8 million prizes in League of Legends tournaments. The South Korean player Duke (Lee Ho-seong) took the second place on the leading LOL players list with more than 950 thousand dollars earning so far. His fellow countryman Wolf (Lee Jae-Wan) ranked third, with 613 thousand dollars prize in total.

With nine out of ten leading places on the LOL earning list, the South Korean players are dominating the League of Legend tournaments. The only exception is the 21-year old Chinese LOL player Ning (Gao, Zhen-Ning), who ranked on the tenth place with 540 thousand dollars prize money.

League of Legends Global Success

League of Legends has built a massive fanbase and a sizeable prize pool in the ten years since its release. According to the recent GoldenCasino.news research, LOL World Championships 2016 and 2018 took place in the Top 10 eSports tournament prize pool list with $11,5 million in total.

The 2018 LoL championships, which took place in South Korea, became one of the most-watched eSports events in history with almost 100 million unique viewers tuned in. The same year, the Chinese eSports team Invictus Gaming emerged victoriously and won $2.4 million in prize money.

The most recent figures show that League of Legends has an active player base of over 80 million monthly players, or over 27 million players every single day.

The full story can be read here: https://goldencasinonews.com/blog/2019/11/13/leading-lol-esports-players-won-73-million-in-november-2019/


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 