Larkin Poe announce return to New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NZ (Nov 14, 2019) – Nashville-based duo LARKIN POE have announced their triumphant return to Auckland this April for a one-off show at the Powerstation on Saturday, April 18. Having SOLD OUT their last Auckland concert at the Tuning Fork, and with their latest album “Venom & Faith” recently hitting #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, the blues, roots and rock duo will treat their Kiwi fans to another dynamic performance of their “beguiling mix of Gothic soul and outlaw country” (Uncut).

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 1pm Monday, November 18.

My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 12pm Friday, November 15 until 12pm Monday, November 18.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit www.livenation.co.nz.

Larkin Poe, aka sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell and descendants of tortured artist and poet Edgar Allen Poe, originally hail from north Georgia and come steeped in Southern roots tradition. Their return performance to Auckland coincides with their upcoming festival slot at Australia’s annual Byron Bay Bluesfest, and follows their stand-out performances at US festivals Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

“Larkin Poe, a sister act with staying power.” – NPR

“A stark, at times almost gothic take on the mosaic of Americana” – CLASH Magazine

LARKIN POE

New Zealand 2020

POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND

SATURDAY, APRIL 18



TICKETS ON SALE 1PM MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Live Nation pre-sale: 12pm, Friday November 15 until 12pm, Monday November 18 For complete tour and ticket information, visit larkinpoe.com & www.livenation.co.nz

