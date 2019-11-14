Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bastille announce special guest Jupiter Project for Tour

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

Frontier Touring is excited to announce Jupiter Project as special guest for the New Zealand leg of Bastille’s Doom Days Tour, Part 2 in January 2020.

The tour kicks off in Auckland on Thursday 23 January at Spark Arena, before heading to Australia. This will be fans’ first chance to hear Bastille’s third studio album Doom Days live.

Opening proceedings in their hometown is Jupiter Project, aka Gavin Correia and Marty Rich. Their 2014 single with Jetski Safari, ‘With You (feat. Helen Corry)’ went Gold in NZ and has accumulated more than 8 million streams worldwide. The duo’s follow-up track ‘Temporary Love’ took them to #1 on the NZ charts, which was backed up by 2018’s ‘Show Love’, a collab with fellow Kiwi SYSYI, and their most recent release, ‘Summer Rollin (feat. Ryan Enzed)’. No stranger to the airwaves with their Saturday night radio mix show, they’re also regulars on the festival circuit and have opened for Flume, Major Lazer, and DJ Snake.

Don’t miss your chance to see Bastille this summer!

BASTILLE
DOOM DAYS TOUR, PART 2
NEW ZEALAND
JANUARY 2020
With special guest Jupiter Project
Presented by Frontier Touring, The Edge & More FM


TICKETS ON SALE NOW


Thu 23 Jan
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than
the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

