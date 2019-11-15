2020 Auckland International Buskers Festival



24 – 27 January 2020

The Auckland International Buskers Festival returns for another year with extraordinary performers from across the globe, on 24 – 27 January 2020. Audiences will get to delight in lively performances of magic, hula-hooping, breakdancing, art, music and more this coming Auckland Anniversary weekend.

The first two acts set to wow Auckland audiences have been confirmed, with astounding Dutch born based hula hoop artist Lisa Lottie, and the Portuguese master of crowd interaction Pedro Tochas. See hula hoop artist Lisa Lottie show off her insane stunts of flexibility and the world’s most dangerous hula hoop trick, balancing sky high on just one foot. She has taken her sophisticated and sassy performances everywhere from streets, theatres, cruise ships, arenas, and once even a surgery theatre. She started hula hooping to be part of a traditional circus in India and has since gained a degree in circus arts, having studied in Rio de Janeiro and London. World class street and stage performer Pedro Tochas is The Sculptor Clown, bringing his visual treat of a show to Auckland, building a silent movie before your eyes, complete with love, heroes and villains with nothing more than imagination and a touch of help from the audience. Having studied in physical theatre and comedy in the USA and UK, Pedro is also a judge on Got Talent Portugal.

Eight astonishingly talented acts will bring their awe-inspiring street performances to Auckland to get crowds laughing, gasping and cheering. Keep an eye out for the full line-up on 2 December and performance schedule on 20 December.

www.aucklandbuskersfestival.co.nz

Fri 24 Jan – Mon 27 Jan 2020, Auckland Waterfront

Performance schedule and locations to be announced

Hi-res imagery available here

The Festival is proudly supported by Auckland Council, Waitemata Local Board and Panuku Development Auckland.



