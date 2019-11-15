Exciting Challenge Ahead for Developing Young Athletes

15 November, 2019

Netball New Zealand’s Emerging Talent selectors will be out in force at next year’s National Development Camp as they continue to profile the country’s next generation of netballers.

Fifty athletes from all five Zones have been invited to attend the development camp in Auckland from January 16-19, where they will gain guidance from five former Silver Ferns.

The group of athletes will be split into five teams to be coached by Pathway to Podium coaches Irene van Dyk, Jo Morrison, Temepara Bailey, Sandra Edge and Anna Galvan.

The head coaches will be joined by five apprentice coaches in the Performance Coach Qualification pathway while umpires and umpire coaches have also been invited to attend the four-day camp.

Netball New Zealand Head of High Performance Keir Hansen said the National Development Camp would give the athletes an insight into the Netball New Zealand pathway.

“For many, this is their first step into that elite environment and an opportunity for us to inspire our developing players building towards their future,” he said.

Athletes will undergo a series of movement competency screenings to assess their readiness for performance.

The group will be observed on their performance under pressure with a highly competitive short tournament structure to be employed during the camp.

“This is a ‘best on best’ environment where our Emerging Talent Selectors will be able to continue profiling our future pathway athletes,” Hansen said.

Selection into the camp was based on identification, observation and tracking from the selectors through various national and regional age-group tournaments, along with feedback from Zone Performance staff.

National Development Camp invitation list:

Northern Zone

Temepara Bristow, Epsom Girls’ Grammar School

Dajian Brown, Howick College

Florence Dallow, Epsom Girls’ Grammar School

Delwyn Fiso, Mount Albert Grammar School

Charli Foster, Westlake Girls’ High School

Charlotte Francis, ACG Strathallan

Abbie Leger, McAuley High School

Latonya Lole, Mount Albert Grammar School

Soana Manuofetoa, Howick College

Ana Manuopangai, Epsom Girls’ Grammar School

Taumuasila Matautia, St Dominics’ College

Ellie Minton, Westlake Girls’ High School

Breeze Peeni Rata, Howick College

Olivia Ropati, Saint Kentigern College

Jasleen Singh, Saint Kentigern College

Carys Stythe, Saint Kentigern College

Kate Taylor, Whangarei Girls’ High School

Renata Tusani, Mount Albert Grammar School

Cecile Velghe, Saint Kentigern College

Amelia Walmsley, Howick College

Waikato-BOP Zone

Atlanta Bruce, St Peter’s School Cambridge

Ivari Christie, Hamilton Girls’ High School

Reeghan De Bono, Tauranga Girls’ College

Lucy Sidwell, St Peter’s School Cambridge

Khiarna Williams, Trident High School

Central Zone

Zalika Clarke, Wellington Girls’ College

Pypah Hailwood, Palmerston North Girls’ High School

Torren Isaako, Aotea College

Maia Karena-Barrett, Manukura

Sam Mackinder, Palmerston North Girls’ High School

Parris Mason, Manukura

Atareta McCausland-Durie, Manukura

Shyan Murphy, Napier Girls’ High School

Mollie Nicol, Queen Margaret College

Parris Petera, Napier Girls’ High School

Ashleigh Poi, Napier Girls’ High School

Eileen Polu, Sacred Heart College, Lower Hutt

Janaya Preece, Manukura

Lucy Ross, St Mary’s College, Wellington

Madison Thomas, Manukura

Mainland Zone

Mia Allison, St Margaret’s College, Christchurch

Julia Burnham, Villa Maria College

Kimberley Curry, Nelson College

Lose Faingaanuku, St Andrew’s College

Fiapalagi Lai Kong, Middleton Grange School

Jessica Milne, St Margaret’s College, Christchurch

Mia Pearson, Ashburton College

Olivia Wilkie, Rangiora High School

Julia Wynands, Villa Maria College

South Zone

Harriett Cuttance, Columba College

