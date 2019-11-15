Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Exciting Challenge Ahead for Developing Young Athletes

Friday, 15 November 2019, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

15 November, 2019

Netball New Zealand’s Emerging Talent selectors will be out in force at next year’s National Development Camp as they continue to profile the country’s next generation of netballers.

Fifty athletes from all five Zones have been invited to attend the development camp in Auckland from January 16-19, where they will gain guidance from five former Silver Ferns.

The group of athletes will be split into five teams to be coached by Pathway to Podium coaches Irene van Dyk, Jo Morrison, Temepara Bailey, Sandra Edge and Anna Galvan.

The head coaches will be joined by five apprentice coaches in the Performance Coach Qualification pathway while umpires and umpire coaches have also been invited to attend the four-day camp.

Netball New Zealand Head of High Performance Keir Hansen said the National Development Camp would give the athletes an insight into the Netball New Zealand pathway.

“For many, this is their first step into that elite environment and an opportunity for us to inspire our developing players building towards their future,” he said.

Athletes will undergo a series of movement competency screenings to assess their readiness for performance.

The group will be observed on their performance under pressure with a highly competitive short tournament structure to be employed during the camp.

“This is a ‘best on best’ environment where our Emerging Talent Selectors will be able to continue profiling our future pathway athletes,” Hansen said.

Selection into the camp was based on identification, observation and tracking from the selectors through various national and regional age-group tournaments, along with feedback from Zone Performance staff.

National Development Camp invitation list:

Northern Zone
Temepara Bristow, Epsom Girls’ Grammar School
Dajian Brown, Howick College
Florence Dallow, Epsom Girls’ Grammar School
Delwyn Fiso, Mount Albert Grammar School
Charli Foster, Westlake Girls’ High School
Charlotte Francis, ACG Strathallan
Abbie Leger, McAuley High School
Latonya Lole, Mount Albert Grammar School
Soana Manuofetoa, Howick College
Ana Manuopangai, Epsom Girls’ Grammar School
Taumuasila Matautia, St Dominics’ College
Ellie Minton, Westlake Girls’ High School
Breeze Peeni Rata, Howick College
Olivia Ropati, Saint Kentigern College
Jasleen Singh, Saint Kentigern College
Carys Stythe, Saint Kentigern College
Kate Taylor, Whangarei Girls’ High School
Renata Tusani, Mount Albert Grammar School
Cecile Velghe, Saint Kentigern College
Amelia Walmsley, Howick College

Waikato-BOP Zone
Atlanta Bruce, St Peter’s School Cambridge
Ivari Christie, Hamilton Girls’ High School
Reeghan De Bono, Tauranga Girls’ College
Lucy Sidwell, St Peter’s School Cambridge
Khiarna Williams, Trident High School

Central Zone
Zalika Clarke, Wellington Girls’ College
Pypah Hailwood, Palmerston North Girls’ High School
Torren Isaako, Aotea College
Maia Karena-Barrett, Manukura
Sam Mackinder, Palmerston North Girls’ High School
Parris Mason, Manukura
Atareta McCausland-Durie, Manukura
Shyan Murphy, Napier Girls’ High School
Mollie Nicol, Queen Margaret College
Parris Petera, Napier Girls’ High School
Ashleigh Poi, Napier Girls’ High School
Eileen Polu, Sacred Heart College, Lower Hutt
Janaya Preece, Manukura
Lucy Ross, St Mary’s College, Wellington
Madison Thomas, Manukura

Mainland Zone
Mia Allison, St Margaret’s College, Christchurch
Julia Burnham, Villa Maria College
Kimberley Curry, Nelson College
Lose Faingaanuku, St Andrew’s College
Fiapalagi Lai Kong, Middleton Grange School
Jessica Milne, St Margaret’s College, Christchurch
Mia Pearson, Ashburton College
Olivia Wilkie, Rangiora High School
Julia Wynands, Villa Maria College

South Zone
Harriett Cuttance, Columba College

ends

