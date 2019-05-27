Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Better health outcomes for Māori

Monday, 27 May 2019, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Wintec

Better health outcomes for Māori start with a culturally aware and responsive workforce

Creating educational programmes that ensure all graduates possess the knowledge and skills expected to engage effectively with whānau and Māori communities, is an important step towards reducing barriers and inequities for Māori in the health system.


Wintec’s Centre for Health and Social Practice has now embedded introductory te reo Māori and learning relating to tikanga Māori or Māori cultural practises and principles through all of its programmes.

Wintec Director, Centre for Health and Social Practice, Dr Angela Beaton says qualifications that are fit for purpose for the bicultural context of Aotearoa, are crucial in developing practitioners who can work effectively with whānau, and help to eliminate the inequities for Māori in the health system and barriers to access.

One example is ensuring non-Māori graduates are equipped to pronounce Māori names accurately and have an understanding of tikanga Māori and applications to practice.

“Our staff and students are enthusiastic about taking this learning and considering how this knowledge may be applied in practice. It is part of our role as educators to graduate health and social care professionals who meet the needs of our communities to provide effective, culturally responsive care.”

Essential to creating this change, Allanah Ashwell, Pūkenga Reo for the Centre for Health and Social Practice has worked closely with Māori students, staff and industry partners, who have all provided valuable input to support curriculum changes within the Centre.



Wintec staff are also being supported to build capability in te reo and tikanga Māori, to increase confidence and skills in teaching and learning in a bicultural context and with Māori learners. This support is offered through the professional development short course, Te Tauihu. At the end of 2018, 125 Wintec staff had completed the programme.

Wintec’s Te Kōpū Mania o Kirikiriroa Marae and Wintec’s Māori Achievement team are central to the success of the staff Te Tauihu programme and the goal to continuously improve learner success.

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Wintec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 