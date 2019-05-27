Access to hundreds of global exams

Cantabrians can now take advantage of a local Pearson Virtual University Enterprise (VUE) test centre at Ara Institute of Canterbury’s Madras Street Campus.

Pearson VUE is the computer-based testing business of Pearson, a global business that offers educational products and services, assessment and professional development for all stages of learning.

Pearson VUE administers exams on behalf of hundreds of businesses, boards and organisations around the globe through the world's largest most secure test centre network.

Having a local test centre in Christchurch provides students, staff and people in the wider community access to certifications and qualifications that develop skills and knowledge.

On offer are key industry certifications from leading IT programmes, such as Microsoft, Cisco, Dell EMC, HP and Oracle as well as from programs across many professions such as accounting and finance, business management, marketing, data and AI, supply chain, HR, academic, hospitality and more.

Heather Knox, manager of Ara’s School of English, says the decision to start offering Pearson VUE exams was made after successfully becoming an official test centre for Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic, an English language test that was also developed by Pearson and which is highly rated and widely recognised.

“The interesting thing about the general sessions is that there are hundreds of exams available that candidates can take. So in each session most of the test takers will not be sitting the same exam.







“The start times can also be staggered so as long as the candidate has enough time to finish within the session time they can choose their start time.”

The list of certification tests that are available through the Pearson VUE system is continually growing. Test results are quickly transmitted back, ensuring the candidate’s certification status is promptly updated.

Ray Murray, Vice President - Business Development, Pearson VUE welcomes the new test centre at Ara.

“We are proud to welcome Ara Institute of Canterbury to the rapidly growing global network of Pearson VUE Authorised Test Centres. Together, we are providing even more candidates with the opportunity to obtain meaningful certifications and advance their careers.”

The testing sessions are going to be held monthly with the first one already held in April. Nine people took tests for Microsoft products and CPA Australia (accountancy). The next date to sit exams is 29 May 2019.



© Scoop Media

