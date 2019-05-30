Official opening of Exercise Science facilities at Newmarket



New state-of-the-art facilities at the Department of Exercise Sciences at the University of Auckland’s Newmarket Campus will be officially opened by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff today.

The move means purpose-built laboratories and a dedicated health and rehabilitation clinic will be under one roof for the first time since the Department was established at Tāmaki Campus in 1994.

Exercise Sciences at the University includes a wide range of research and teaching into the effects of physical activity on the body and mind. Fields of study include biomechanics, movement neuroscience, exercise physiology, exercise metabolism and exercise and sport psychology.

The Newmarket facilities include a Health and Rehabilitation Clinic, Movement Neuroscience Laboratory with new functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) equipment, new 50m walking track with a client-friendly surface and a range of individualised exercise equipment.

“Science is crucial to Auckland’s future, spurring innovation and economic development,” Mr Goff says. “I really welcome these new facilities as an example of Auckland’s growing technology and innovation sectors. Postgraduate teaching and research focused on physical activity and exercise is particularly important and will help to improve health and wellbeing in our communities.”







Head of the Department of Exercise Sciences Associate Professor Greg Anson says the clinic and research facilities available to staff and students at Newmarket are among the best in the country.

“We are delighted to complete this move which provides fantastic opportunities for all our staff and students to access specialised labs, and clinic research spaces easily and conveniently,” he says.

“Being in Newmarket also brings us closer to some of the allied health organisations we have established relationships with including Auckland City Hospital as well as University research and teaching in the Faculty of Medical Health Sciences at Grafton.”

University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart McCutcheon, Dean of Science Professor John Hosking and Deputy Pro Vice-Chancellor Māori Michael Steedman will also attend the opening at Building 907 on Thursday 30 May from 5.30pm.

