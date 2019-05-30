Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Collaboration with Sichuan Institute

A delegation to China led by UCOL Chief Executive Dr Lynn signalled continuing synergies between UCOL New Zealand and Chinese Tertiary Institutes.

The main purpose of the visit was the signing of a Collaboration Agreement with the Urban Vocational College of Sichuan (UVCS) in Chengdu, the second agreement between both tertiary institutions.

This collaboration recognises UCOL’s expertise in early childhood education as well as English, and pathways a way forward for UCOL to deliver English language and early childhood training schemes in China.

As a result of the relaxation of the One Child policy and a focus on internationalisation in China, demand for early childhood teachers trained in western pedagogy is high, and it is expected that graduates will be prepared for work within the international early childhood centre system in China.

Deputy Consul-General Xander Burns from the New Zealand Consulate in Chengdu, attended the signing and said the collaboration is an example of strengthening relationships between China and New Zealand. Mr Burns also commended both UVCS and UCOL for taking the time to explore ways to bring their strengths together.

Discussions with Institutes in Shanghai, Chengdu, Guyiang and Jinan identified common areas of interest, including opportunities and benefits for staff and students in the form of exchanges, teaching and research. The Shanghai Polytechnic University (SPU), have offered a UCOL student the opportunity to participate in SPU’s Summer School Culinary week for free, as well as an invitation for UCOL to join SPU’s birthday celebrations in September and talk with students about education opportunities with UCOL.




