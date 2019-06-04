Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Playcentre Aotearoa is now a single charitable trust

Tuesday, 4 June 2019, 7:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Playcentre Federation

Playcentre Amalgamation – 4 June 2019
Playcentre Aotearoa is now a single consolidated charitable trust.

In the High Court on 4 June 2019, the New Zealand Playcentre Federation and all 32 Playcentre Associations from around the country were formally amalgamated into a single consolidated charitable trust; Playcentre Aotearoa.

Playcentre is a parent-led early childhood education service that is unique to New Zealand. It began in 1941 as a support service for mothers and has grown to become the largest parent-led provider of early childhood education in New Zealand. With over 420 Playcentres from Awanui Playcentre North of Kaitaia to Toi Tois Playcentre East of Bluff, Playcentres are a familiar sight around the country.

To ensure that Playcentre continues to prosper and is positioned well for the future, the amalgamation process provides the 420 Playcentres with a stronger voice, as they are part of a single unified national body. The amalgamation process began in 2015, when the new structure was proposed to share resources, work as one cohesive group, and have national direction.

Alaine Tamati-Aubrey, from the Board of Trustees, says that “the amalgamation of Playcentre sought to ensure that as an organisation we would be well placed to thrive, grow and continue to deliver on the Playcentre vision of Whānau tupu ngātahi – Families growing together. The amalgamation process has involved significant consultation over many years with our membership and we are pleased to have come to this point where we can move forward, as a unified consolidated charitable trust. Playcentre is primarily about parents as the first and best educators of their children and this will continue to drive our mission; to strengthen whānau and enrich the communities in which we are based throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Playcentre, being one of New Zealand’s largest parent cooperatives, holds a very important place in the fabric of their local communities, and in New Zealand society as a whole. Playcentre Aotearoa will continue its work now as a single, vibrant, organisation through each of the 420 Playcentres in the communities they serve.



