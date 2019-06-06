Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Ara scholarships for Netball Mainland

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 10:58 am
Press Release: Ara Institute

Ara is excited to be supporting the higher education of Netball Mainland players, coaches and umpires through a pool of new scholarships.

The scholarships (up to the value of $10,000 each year), are the main feature of a new three- year community partnership between Ara and Netball Mainland.

The partnership seeks to engage registered members of Netball Mainland in tertiary education and provide professional development and cultural capability opportunities to staff of the organisation’s 17 centres and associated clubs.

Emma West, Engagement Manager at Ara said, “Ara has made a commitment to provide support to sporting groups, such as Netball Mainland through a community partnership programme.

“The collaborative partnership with Netball Mainland was formed because we share common strategic objectives around increasing participation in education, building individual and club capability and assisting members to access successful and meaningful careers pathways, which then further supports community development.”

Scholarship applications are open to any Netball New Zealand player, coach or umpire, 16 years and over, for full time, part time or online/distance learning from any Ara campus in Christchurch or South Canterbury. Applications are now open and will close in July 2019.

For those who are interested in applying, Ara will be at the Hagley Netball Courts on Saturday 8 June, 10am-2pm to provide further information on the scholarships.



Netball Mainland CEO, Brigit Hearn said, “We are very excited about this partnership with Ara and the opportunities it creates for our netball community. Being able to offer a wider choice of tertiary subjects via scholarship to our coaches, officials, athletes and staff will help us to attract and retain sporting talent within the zone.”

In 2018, Ara announced the signing of a similar three-year partnership with the Canterbury Rugby Football Union (CRFU).

Scholarships have been awarded across a range of disciplines including:

• NZ Diploma in Architectural Technology

• Bachelor of Construction- Quantity Surveying

• NZ Diploma in Cookery

• Bachelor of Musculoskeletal Health

• Bachelor of Nursing

• NZ Certificate in Carpentry.

Full details on the 2019 Netball Mainland scholarships can be found here.

END.

