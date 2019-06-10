Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZ education needs shake up to cope with new tech

Monday, 10 June 2019, 8:26 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

The New Zealand education system needs a serious shake up to deal with the velocity in which technology is changing the working world, EdTechNZ has said in a submission to the Productivity Commission.

The commission has launched an inquiry into the impact of tech on the future of work in New Zealand, which is a valuable first step for government to be better informed about the effect of tech developments when making policy.
EdTechNZ chair Shane Kerr says they have seen first-hand the impact that deploying new automation technologies is having on people’s jobs.

“We have pooled our collective thoughts to help develop best practice to minimise the impact which is why we have put in a submission to the Productivity Commission.

“We just do not believe that New Zealand’s education and skills system has a shared view of the current or desirable outcomes for a society that is increasingly dependent on digital technologies.

“Consideration should be given to how the skill needs of the tech industry can be better understood by the education sector, perhaps through an industry body forum.

“Future workers will need advanced technical skills to operate in an increasingly digital working environment but also skills for the roles that cannot be easily automated.

“We encourage the commission when considering the subject of skill development and training to apply the World Economic Forum’s 21st century skills concept which include collaboration, digital literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving.



“Workers now and in the future will need an education system that can keep up with the pace of global technical change.

“We’re already seeing firms and companies question the validity of traditional courses of study as their industries undergo rapid transformation.

“It is imperative that the 20 percent of adults described in the commission’s report with low levels of literacy and/or numeracy are provided with effective access to tools and training that can lift their capability.

“There are a number of edtech products and pedagogies that can be further deployed in this area, and the edtech sector could be more effectively incentivised to address this priority.

“Changes in the workplace are moving at a more rapid and accelerating rate than the changes in the education sector, which historically finds it hard to innovate and scale new initiatives quickly in response to industry demand.

“In addition, due to the relatively large numbers of small to medium companies, employers are less likely to plan for or invest in future skills at the expense of the immediate needs and daily pressures of their business.

“These mismatches of capability and expectation are a major and growing problem.

“Not all firms do or will have the same understanding of the skill challenges or make the same level of investment in training beyond their immediate needs.

“Government has a role to raise awareness and urgency of the issue and also encourage the development of training for future skills needs which may not be readily apparent to the employer such as digital literacy. Government investment is required in every scenario.”

EdTechNZ is part of the NZTech alliance.

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Gordon Campbell: Best Music Of 2019… So Far

Most “best of” lists arrive in summer at the end of the calendar year, when things are winding down and the stakes don’t seem so high. But at this mid-point, as we’re heading into the cold… it seems like an ideal time to list a few albums and tracks to keep the wolves of winter at bay. More>>

Ardern Statement: Queen’s Birthday Honours Recipients

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis Review: The Built Environment - Frank Lloyd Wright & The Bauhaus

Two adjectives distinguished architectural debate during the last few decades of the twentieth-century - dynamic and disquieting. Documentaries on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Bauhaus in the New Zealand Art & Architecture Film Festival neatly illustrate the twin horns of this dilemma. More>>

ALSO:

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>

Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

ALSO:

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 