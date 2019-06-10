Memorial Bursary awarded to two students



Horizons Regional Council have awarded two environmental studies students with the Don Linklater Memorial Bursary for 2019.

The Don Linklater Memorial Bursary was established to honour the contribution made to the region by the late Don Linklater, who was Horizons chair from 1989 to 2000.

Horizons chair Bruce Gordon says this year’s bursary was worth up to $3,000 per student per year, for up to three years and aims to support students studying at either undergraduate or post-graduate level.

“The students, Rebecca Hillyard and Katherine Martin, have each been awarded $3,000 for the 2019 academic year.”

“This year’s applicants were of an exceptional calibre, and we’re pleased to be able to provide the bursary to two of them.”

Cr Gordon says the bursary is a fantastic way of supporting students while contributing to the environmental work Horizons undertakes.

“These students are the future of environmental management in our region and supporting them in their study contributes to investing in the future management of our natural resources.”

Rebecca Hillyard is studying towards a Master of Environmental Management at Massey University.

“My course of study provides me with the skills that I’ll need when addressing environmental issues,” says Ms Hillyard.

“There is a particular focus on gaining practical knowledge in the areas of resource management, geographic information systems and environmental impact assessment.

“I aim to use these skills to reduce the environmental impact we are having on our natural world, and to assist in building a future where we are accountable for the resources that we use and the footprint we create.”







Katherine Martin is studying towards a Bachelor of Resource and Environmental Planning with a minor in geography at Victoria University.

“I chose to study planning as it combines my interests surrounding the environment and the law,” says Ms Martin.

“I aspire to be part of the growth of sustainability in New Zealand and am passionate about working with people and the urban and rural environments we interact with.

“I am excited that I will be able to contribute to dealing with sustainability issues related to resource management, sustainable farming and protecting waterways during and after my degree.”

Applications for the 2020 funding round will open early next year, more information can be found at www.horizons.govt.nz.



