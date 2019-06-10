UCOL Horowhenua set for first Open Day

Media Release







10 June 2019

UCOL Horowhenua set for first Open Day

UCOL is holding a series of Open Days over the next few months to showcase programme offerings and what it is like to study at UCOL. It all kicks off with UCOL Horowhenua’s first ever Open Day on Friday 14 June.

UCOL’s Horowhenua campus in Levin opened in 2018, and has already produced graduates in Construction, Infrastructure Works, and Beauty Therapy. UCOL has graduates who are using their skills to help enhance the Horowhenua community and economy.

Key activities for Open Day:

1) UCOL Construction Lecturer Lee Thompson will talk about the different Trades programmes, and lead a tour of a finished mini house built by New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Carpentry) students.

2) Beauty Lecturer Megan Atwell will be running workshops on how to do a mini facial, and the basics of nail care. Megan will also be giving prospective students in-depth information about the New Zealand Certificate in Beauty Therapy.







3) Staff from the New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care will be sharing information about their programme, and will have an interactive display showing how Early Childhood teachers use slime as a fun tool for engaging and developing young minds.

UCOL Executive Director Business Development, Dr Arthur Chin says it is exciting to open the doors to the public and give them a taste of what they can learn at UCOL Horowohenua.

“In the past year, we’ve had some great students complete qualifications at UCOL Horowhenua. We’re proud to provide new opportunities for learners in the region, and welcome people who are keen or curious about studying to our Open Day.”

Programmes starting soon at UCOL Horowhenua include the New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 4) (22 July) and Te Reo Māori for Beginners (24 July 2019).

Open day registration is now open. Anyone who is interested can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ucol-levin-open-day-2019-tickets-56846026997

UCOL Horowhenua Open Day, Friday 14 June, 10.00am – 2.00pm

10.00am - 2.00pm - Early Childhood Education slime activity

10.30am - Beauty Therapy mini facial workshop

11.30am - Early Childhood Education presentation

11:30am - Trades presentation and mini house tour

12.30pm - Beauty Therapy nails workshop

1:15pm - Trades presentation and mini house tour



ENDS

© Scoop Media

