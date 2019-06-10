A super new way to support First Foundation



New Zealanders can now help to transform the lives of talented young students by donating part or all of their superannuation to First Foundation.

A new movement called Spend My Super was launched at Government House, enabling Kiwis to donate their superannuation towards reducing inequality.

It has identified a group of “outstanding charities” worthy of support, and educational trust First Foundation is thrilled to be named in that group.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Spend My Super for recognising our work to give young New Zealanders, with plenty of talent but few financial resources, a hand up to tertiary education,” says First Foundation chief executive officer Kirk Sargent.

“Spend My Super is a fantastic initiative from its founder Liz Greive and chief executive Sarah Trotman. We share their vision for a New Zealand in which every child has a fair chance to succeed and thrive.”

First Foundation, which has awarded more than 660 scholarships since 1998, provides students with valuable mentoring, paid work experience and financial aid for tertiary studies.

“We rely on the support of generous New Zealanders to continue this work, and we now warmly invite superannuitants to partner with us through Spend My Super,” says Sargent.

“By choosing to donate part or all of their superannuation to First Foundation, big-hearted Kiwis can play a vital role in removing the barriers faced by so many brilliant Kiwi rangatahi (young people).

“These donations have a huge impact because they mean we can spend less time fundraising, and more time enabling our young people to achieve their dreams and potential — ultimately making a positive contribution to our society and economy.”







Contributing financially to First Foundation can be immensely rewarding, says Sargent.

“If donors want to, they can be can matched directly with an individual scholarship recipient, allowing them to become part of a strong First Foundation community and see their difference their contribution makes over a four-year period.”

Quick stats about First Foundation:

662 scholarships awarded since we began our work in 1998.

500+ mentors supporting our students.

50 scholarships awarded each year.

74% of our 2018 scholarships were the first in their families to attend university.

83% of students who complete our programme graduate with a degree.



