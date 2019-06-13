Two NZ schools honoured at leading education design awards



Christchurch’s Cathedral Grammar Junior School and Auckland’s Freemans Bay School have been honoured at Learning Environments Australasia’s 12th Annual Excellence in Educational Facilities Awards, which received over 85 entries from across the Asia Pacific.

“These schools are fantastic examples of what can be achieved when educators, architects, students and the community work together to our shape our learning spaces”, said Chris Bradbeer, Chair of Learning Environments Australasia.

Cathedral Grammar Junior School won the competitive category 3: New Construction/New Individual Facility(ies) Under AU$8 Million. Designed by Andrew Barrie Lab and Tezuka Architects, the school was described by judges as a “beautiful, coherent building and an environment that supports collaborative teaching practice and students’ well-being and sense of community.”

Freemans Bay School, designed by RTA Studio, earned a commendation in Category 2: New Construction / New Individual Facility Over AU$8 Million. The judges were impressed by Freeman Bay’s “large variety of learning spaces that cater for diverse learner needs” and “the community ownership and engagement” that the students feel as a result of being included in the design process.

The recent Awards ceremony in Perth was the culmination of LEA’s 19th annual conference on innovative learning spaces, attended by 450 of the world’s leading practitioners in the design and use of learning spaces. LEA’s 20th annual conference heads to Christchurch in May 2020.

Learning Environments Australasia is the peak body advocating for quality and innovation in learning environments to enhance student outcomes. Its membership includes over 900 educators, architects, designers, planners and policy makers.









© Scoop Media

