Dannevirke student grows closer to career in horticulture

Watching plants grow is not everyone’s idea of a good time. But tell that to horticultural student, Sarah Wyatt, who has just won a $2,500 scholarship from Agcarm.

The 19-year-old bachelor of horticultural science student at Massey University developed her interest in horticulture when growing vegetables, plants and flowers in her home town – just outside of Dannevirke.

After her studies, Wyatt looks forward to utilising her acquired knowledge in the industry while it’s still fresh. She’s keeping her options open about what that career-path might be, but is tempted to pursue an interest in research and development. This seed was sowed after a stint at Biomac – a R&D company where she worked while studying. Nursery is another potential area of interest. But for now she’s keeping an open mind.

When Wyatt hasn’t got her head in a textbook, she enjoys playing hockey, cooking and reading.

Agcarm chief executive Mark Ross says the association is pleased to contribute towards Sarah’s future and wishes her well with her studies and imminent career.

“Sarah’s application was of a very high calibre. We were extremely impressed with the passion she showed for horticulture,” Ross says.

Agcarm offers two scholarships a year to support education and to raise awareness about careers in Agcarm-related industries. The winner of the veterinary science scholarship is Imogen Redpath.

The scholarships are an example of industry initiatives led by Agcarm to provide safe and sustainable animal health and crop protection technology for the future of New Zealand, and educating the community about the industry’s contribution.









