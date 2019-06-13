Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Dannevirke student grows closer to career in horticulture

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Agcarm

Watching plants grow is not everyone’s idea of a good time. But tell that to horticultural student, Sarah Wyatt, who has just won a $2,500 scholarship from Agcarm.

The 19-year-old bachelor of horticultural science student at Massey University developed her interest in horticulture when growing vegetables, plants and flowers in her home town – just outside of Dannevirke.

After her studies, Wyatt looks forward to utilising her acquired knowledge in the industry while it’s still fresh. She’s keeping her options open about what that career-path might be, but is tempted to pursue an interest in research and development. This seed was sowed after a stint at Biomac – a R&D company where she worked while studying. Nursery is another potential area of interest. But for now she’s keeping an open mind.

When Wyatt hasn’t got her head in a textbook, she enjoys playing hockey, cooking and reading.

Agcarm chief executive Mark Ross says the association is pleased to contribute towards Sarah’s future and wishes her well with her studies and imminent career.

“Sarah’s application was of a very high calibre. We were extremely impressed with the passion she showed for horticulture,” Ross says.

Agcarm offers two scholarships a year to support education and to raise awareness about careers in Agcarm-related industries. The winner of the veterinary science scholarship is Imogen Redpath.

The scholarships are an example of industry initiatives led by Agcarm to provide safe and sustainable animal health and crop protection technology for the future of New Zealand, and educating the community about the industry’s contribution.



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Agcarm on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 