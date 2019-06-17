Timaru Boys' High School culinary student awarded gold

Today a Timaru Boy’s High School student has cooked their way into the National Secondary Schools Culinary Competition (NSSCC) grand final.

Matt Kennedy was crowned the regional winner for the Canterbury region after he impressed judges with his dish titled Carrot and Blue Cheese Tart, which featured blue cheese custard topped with roasted carrot, short crust pastry with walnut and pickled carrot and orange salad.

The judges’ comments included praise for the presentation and flavoursome combinations, which beat out five other competitors.

The six students from Riccarton High School, Timaru Boys’ High School and Papanui High School had to prepare, cook and plate two individual portions of an entrée course within 60 minutes.

From here Kennedy will collaborate with a fellow school student to form a team to compete in the grand final in Auckland on September 3.

NSSCC is a celebration of the hospitality industry and the upcoming chefs. The competition is proudly sponsored by Bidfood, Moffat, 5+ A Day, Service IQ, Southern Hospitality, Waitoa and www.nsscc.nz.











