Hon Nikki Kaye officially opens ACG Parnell College campus

ACG Parnell College’s custom-designed Senior Campus was officially opened today by Hon Nikki Kaye, MP for Auckland Central.

Ms Kaye spoke to students, staff and guests about the importance of education in building bright futures.

“We know education transforms lives and countries. We want to ensure that our education system gives all young New Zealanders the skills and knowledge they need for the future. We value the importance of parents and students having choice in our education system.

“ACG is an exemplary teaching facility that supports students in future learning and providing the choice in curriculum and academic excellence for parents and students.”

Located in the former Maori TV building at 9 Davis Crescent in Newmarket, the campus has been designed to provide students in Years 12 and 13 with a vibrant, pre-university environment in central Auckland.

Principal Russell Brooke said it was about preparing students for future learning.

“This campus reflects our commitment to enabling our senior students to not only be successful academically, but to take personal responsibility for their learning. And in turn that means our students excel when they reach university.”

ACG Parnell College, Senior Campus opened to students at the beginning of the year, offering two international curriculums – the International Baccalaureate and Cambridge International. It is believed to be the only school in New Zealand providing both international pathways.

The campus provides 24 teaching spaces, break-out social spaces, high-spec physics, chemistry and biology labs, photography and arts studios and a large, custom-built theatre.







© Scoop Media

