Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Hon Nikki Kaye officially opens ACG Parnell College campus

Monday, 17 June 2019, 5:12 pm
Press Release: ACG Parnell College

ACG Parnell College’s custom-designed Senior Campus was officially opened today by Hon Nikki Kaye, MP for Auckland Central.

Ms Kaye spoke to students, staff and guests about the importance of education in building bright futures.

“We know education transforms lives and countries. We want to ensure that our education system gives all young New Zealanders the skills and knowledge they need for the future. We value the importance of parents and students having choice in our education system.

“ACG is an exemplary teaching facility that supports students in future learning and providing the choice in curriculum and academic excellence for parents and students.”

Located in the former Maori TV building at 9 Davis Crescent in Newmarket, the campus has been designed to provide students in Years 12 and 13 with a vibrant, pre-university environment in central Auckland.

Principal Russell Brooke said it was about preparing students for future learning.

“This campus reflects our commitment to enabling our senior students to not only be successful academically, but to take personal responsibility for their learning. And in turn that means our students excel when they reach university.”

ACG Parnell College, Senior Campus opened to students at the beginning of the year, offering two international curriculums – the International Baccalaureate and Cambridge International. It is believed to be the only school in New Zealand providing both international pathways.

The campus provides 24 teaching spaces, break-out social spaces, high-spec physics, chemistry and biology labs, photography and arts studios and a large, custom-built theatre.



© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from ACG Parnell College on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 