NZ summit focuses on how to achieve Sustainable Goals

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 10:00 am
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

Accelerated action, together will be the focus of the second New Zealand SDG Summit in Auckland on 2 September 2019 that will address how to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Hosted by the University of Auckland and Auckland University of Technology, the NZ SDG Summit 2019 will put particular attention on young people. Co-Chair of the event steering group, Lesley Stone, says just hearing young people is not enough.

“Young people have been clear about the need for change and their willingness to make change happen. They have innovative and practical ideas on how to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. We need to ensure their voices can become actions and get them into decision making.”

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals provide an agenda for transforming the world to meet the challenges of ending poverty, enhancing social inclusion, environmental sustainability, peace, good governance and economic prosperity for all countries and peoples.
Collaborating to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

The Summit will engage youth, central and local government agencies, businesses, community groups, Māori, Pasifika, non-governmental organisations, health providers, researchers and educators in working together to accelerate action towards the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.



Collaborating across these sectors and interactive planning are a key component of the day and the event will include a series of keynote panels and discussions on key areas:
- The New Zealand context, including the Voluntary National Review (VNR)
- Accelerated Action beyond the status quo
- The International Context and New Zealand’s leadership role
- Taking action locally
- Leading into the future
Registration for the Summit is now open. Early bird registration closes 19 July 2019.

