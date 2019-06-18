Voting tomorrow on new offers to start tomorrow

18 June 2019

Primary teachers and principals and area school teachers will begin voting tomorrow on whether to accept proposed settlements from the Ministry of Education.

The secret online ballots for NZEI Te Riu Roa members will begin on Wednesday 19 June and will close at 6pm on 25 June.

The outcomes of the primary teacher and principal votes will be announced on Wednesday 26 June, with the area school teacher outcome announced on Friday 28 June.

Each group is voting on a separate proposed settlement. For member groups that vote to ratify, their new agreements will take effect from 1 July.

