Voting tomorrow on new offers to start tomorrow

Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 1:55 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

Teachers and primary principals start voting tomorrow on new offers

18 June 2019

Primary teachers and principals and area school teachers will begin voting tomorrow on whether to accept proposed settlements from the Ministry of Education.

The secret online ballots for NZEI Te Riu Roa members will begin on Wednesday 19 June and will close at 6pm on 25 June.

The outcomes of the primary teacher and principal votes will be announced on Wednesday 26 June, with the area school teacher outcome announced on Friday 28 June.

Each group is voting on a separate proposed settlement. For member groups that vote to ratify, their new agreements will take effect from 1 July.

Proposed settlements for primary teachers and principals

Proposed settlement for area school teachers




NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

