Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Putting learning at the heart of vocational education

Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Together we’ve fought hard to ensure all New Zealanders have access to quality public tertiary education that transforms lives. But this can only happen if polytechnics have a strong future.
Once again we need to step up and remind politicians to put students before profits.
This week the Industry Training Federation launched a major advertising campaign opposing a proposal to put polytechnic staff in charge of the coordination and support need for on-job training. This opposition is based on industry training organisations wanting to hold onto a ‘market share’, not on learner needs.

As trained educators we have always defended quality vocational education and training for all learners – no matter whether on-campus or on-job. We know that quality comes from ensuring learners have access to quality tutors and support services.
You can help by signing our open letter on vocational education and training - teu.ac.nz/campaigns/rove and then sharing the link with your colleagues and friends.


We support integrated on job and on campus education and training.


What do we want politicians to guarantee:
that all New Zealanders will have access to vocational education;
that there will be a high-trust system where staff have autonomy to be creative and adaptable; and,
that we will have a stable, sustainable, and coordinated public vocational education system
Please click through and sign today



© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 