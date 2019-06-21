Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Weekend Study for Early Childhood

Friday, 21 June 2019, 11:55 am
Press Release: UCOL

21 June 2019

People working during the week in the early childhood, home care sector can now study towards a much needed qualification in the weekend.

UCOL Head of School Dr Bridget Percy said there is increasing interest in Early Childhood Education, and in response UCOL has New Zealand Certificates at Level 3, 4 and a new Diploma at level 5. “We want to also make it possible for people to continue to work as they study. With this in mind, we are offering weekend study options for the NZ Certificate in Early Childhood Education level 4. This involves 17 Saturdays at our Manawatū campus together with online study and resources, starting on 5 August 2019.

The government have indicated that in future, a minimum requirement for early childhood home care workers will be a Level 4 qualification, in order for the children in their care to qualify for 20 hours free early childhood funding.

Applications for enrolment are open, with assistance available from UCOL’s Information Centres and from www.ucol.ac.nz

ENDS




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Region MMR Change: Children To Be Vaccinated For Measles At 12 Months

The first measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination has been brought forward to 12 months from 15 months in Auckland because of the region’s measles outbreak. More>>

ALSO:

Tapu Te Ranga: Fire Destroys Main Building At Island Bay Marae

There was a large fire at the Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Island Bay early Sunday morning. Firefighters saved the meeting house, but the main building collapsed in the blaze and other surrounding buildings were compromised. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 