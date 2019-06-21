Weekend Study for Early Childhood

21 June 2019

People working during the week in the early childhood, home care sector can now study towards a much needed qualification in the weekend.

UCOL Head of School Dr Bridget Percy said there is increasing interest in Early Childhood Education, and in response UCOL has New Zealand Certificates at Level 3, 4 and a new Diploma at level 5. “We want to also make it possible for people to continue to work as they study. With this in mind, we are offering weekend study options for the NZ Certificate in Early Childhood Education level 4. This involves 17 Saturdays at our Manawatū campus together with online study and resources, starting on 5 August 2019.

The government have indicated that in future, a minimum requirement for early childhood home care workers will be a Level 4 qualification, in order for the children in their care to qualify for 20 hours free early childhood funding.

Applications for enrolment are open, with assistance available from UCOL’s Information Centres and from www.ucol.ac.nz

