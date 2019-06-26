Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Shadowing success makes for brighter futures

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 11:21 am
Press Release: UCOL

Shadowing a successful IT business-woman for a day might be the key to inspiring secondary school students to pursue a career in the tech sector.

The event is called Shadowtech, a programme that runs annually across the country in conjunction with tertiary education providers and sees young women in years 9 - 11 have the opportunity to discover what working in ICT looks like by shadowing successful women, as well as inspiring them to pursue a higher education in the industry.

Recently, a group of 24 secondary school students aspiring to work in ICT spent the day working with mentors from a range of local businesses and education providers including Nodero, UCOL, New Era, Fujitsu, Massey and FMG.

The Palmerston North event began at the UCOL Manawatū Campus with an introduction from UCOL ICT Programme Leader Sandra Cleland who welcomed the students and professionals to the campus. Other speakers at the event included Melissa Woolley, Regional Manager at Fujitsu and UCOL graduate Alison Baker, Business Analyst at Nodero went on to share their careers.

UCOL’s Student Management System Support Analyst, Anne Little, was among the professionals who were being shadowed for the day and is positive about what the event does for the community and the industry.

"ShadowTech is a great opportunity to show high school students what a wide variety of roles there are in technology these days, and to encourage them to pursue their interest in this area."

The Palmerston North event was the third event for the year, with two more taking place later this month in Dunedin and Hamilton.

ENDS




