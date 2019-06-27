Auckland’s Diocesan School for Girls takes Championship

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that Pippa Morris a Year 12 student at Diocesan School for Girls is the winner of the 2019 REINZ National Real Estate Schools’ Auctioneering Championships.

The runner up in the competition was Max Hart from Kerikeri High School – last year’s winner.

This result comes after an afternoon of intense competition held at Events on Khyber in Grafton where seven secondary school students from Kerikeri High School and Diocesan School for Girls in Auckland were vying to take out the title. Whilst the competition is only in its second year, this is the strongest female contingent we’ve seen in the competition.

Bindi Nowell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “The Schools’ Championship is such an exciting competition, getting to see these young adults try their hand at something new, and being so talented at it – it was certainly an impressive display of skills. Congratulations to all those who entered and thanks to their mentors who supported them with the challenge.”

Kerry Greenhalgh, Chief Judge of the Schools’ Championship says: “This is the second year that New Zealand has run the Schools’ division of the Auctioneering Championships, and it is great to see representation from both Kerikeri and Auckland this year. This competition isn’t an easy one, and to see these young students take the stage and complete their calls in front of a room filled with professionals, and do it well, is an admirable feat. Well done to REINZ for encouraging more students into the field. I am looking forward to the 2020 Championships, with hopefully a few more regions sending their representatives.”







Ross Paterson, Schools’ Mentor from Barfoot & Thompson Kerikeri says: “This is the fourth year I’ve been running this programme and each year I am blown away by the talent that these school students present with. I am extremely proud of the show that was put on during Tuesday afternoon’s Championship and I cannot wait to start preparing for the 2020 Championships.”

Mark Sumich, Schools’ Mentor from Sumich Estate Agents & Auctioneers in Auckland says: “This is the first year that Auckland has put forward competitors for the Schools’ Championship and I am beyond thrilled with the calibre of performance that these students have put on for all to see. What we have seen during this Championship, is promise of a great future should they choose to continue down the real estate/auctioneering path.”

The 2019 REINZ National Real Estate Auctioneering Championships also saw Aaron Davis from Harcourts Blue Fern Realty, Henderson take out the Senior Competition and Mark Morrison from Harcourts Auckland take out the Rising Stars Competition.





