Ministry response to Area School Teachers Ballot Result

Friday, 28 June 2019, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Education

Please attribute to Iona Holsted, Secretary for Education

The Ministry welcomes the vote taken by area school teachers in favour of settling their collective agreement.

We look forward to progressing the Accord with NZEI and PPTA, to resolve complex issues in the education system, such as workload and the future education workforce, that area school teachers also want addressed.

Notes to editors

Area school teachers are primary or secondary teachers who teach Year 1 - 13 age groups.

Terms of Settlement - Area School Teachers’ Collective Agreement

http://www.education.govt.nz/assets/Documents/School/Collective-Employment-Agreements/Area-School-Teachers-Collective-Agreement/ASTCA-2019-2022-ToS-Signed.pdf

ENDS




