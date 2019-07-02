Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

AUT Shadow a Leader- Do NZ organisations need Shadow Boards?

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 9:37 am
Press Release: AUT

Could the creation of Shadow Boards make the shift from listening to young people to improving business success using their perspectives, pragmatism and fresh thinking?

This is one of many challenges AUT is inviting business leaders and young people to explore during the AUT Business and Law Schools’ Shadow a Leader day on Thursday 4 July 2019.

More than 80 business leaders will share their know-how with the next generation of leadership talent and have the chance to hear their views on how future success might look.

Now in its eighth year, Shadow a Leader matches a year 13 student and an AUT business or law student with a business leader. Students are selected based on their leadership capabilities, potential and overall achievement.

Across the business day students will be exposed to the day-to-day workings of leadership in action, including strategy meetings, negotiations, videoconferences, team building meetings and client sales presentations.

Photographs and quotes will be collected from many of the participating business leaders and students.

Company executives and students who have signed a media waiver and agreed to be interviewed and photographed include:

• Orbit World Travel



• Pead PR

• MYOB

• Human Rights Commission

• Electrix Limited

• Foodstuffs North Island

• Salesforce NZ

• BDO

• Contact Energy

• Sanford Limited

• New Zealand Venture Investment Fund

• Sustainable Business Network

• NZME

• Hesketh Henry

• Fuji Xerox NZ Ltd

• New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

• Sky City Entertainment Group

Shadow a Leader on @AUTUni social media channels: #autuni #AUTSAL


