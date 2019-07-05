Speakers of Significance

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Friday, 5 July 2019, 12:50 pm
5 July 2019

Southern Institute of Technology’s (SIT) Environmental Management programme will host two speakers in the coming months.

The first is scheduled for Monday, July 15 from 6pm at Hansen Hall. Entry is free.

Professor of Wildlife Ecology at Massey University Louise Chilvers will discuss the effects of oil on wildlife, New Zealand’s oiled wildlife response preparedness, the MV Rena response and post-release research of rehabilitated wildlife affected during the MV Rena spill off Tauranga in 2011.

Oil is a significant contributor to the pollution and contamination of the marine environment, with one of the most visible effects of a spill, the impact on wildlife. Without human intervention, many of these oil affected animals will die.

Louise will discuss how seabirds are particularly as the oiling of their feathers results in the disruption of their feather structure leading to exhaustion, drowning and/or hypothermia. She will discuss the MV Rena spill, showing the survival and reproductive ability, diving and behaviour of oiled, rehabilitated and released wildlife.

Inquiries: Christine for further information on christine.liang@sit.ac.nz


Nature and wildlife photographer and aerial cinema photographer Jason Hosking will showcase his documentary “Fools and Dreamers: Regenerating a Native Forest” on August 29 at Centrestage at 6pm.

Fools and Dreamers is a 30-minute film documenting the story of Hinewai Nature Reserve, located on Canterbury’s Banks Peninsula, and its Kaitiaki/Manager of 32 years, renowned botanist Hugh Wilson.



In 1987, Hugh told the local community of his plan to allow gorse to grow as a
nurse canopy for self-sown native seedlings, with a mixed response. He is now considered a local hero by town and country folk alike.

His Hinewai home overlooks a valley resplendent in native forest canopy, where birds and other wildlife are abundant and 47 known waterfalls are in permanent flow.

An inspiring, charismatic personality, Hugh’s passion and enthusiasm for his life’s project are obvious in every word he speaks. A dreamer who has made his dream come true, Hugh has proven without doubt that nature knows best.

