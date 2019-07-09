Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New wheels for UCOL students

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 2:30 pm
Press Release: UCOL


9 July 2019

Ford Technical Trainer Don Rubie stands in front of the prototype Mustang


Continued partnership between UCOL and Ford has brought a new addition to the automotive workshop: a prototype Ford Mustang to serve as a teaching aid.

Ford Technical Trainer Don Rubie has been spending time with the 5 litre convertible Mustang at UCOL, running diesel and petrol performance courses for technicians. These courses are aimed at those transitioning to senior level technicians.

The prototype Ford Mustang is a pre-production model which has been used for marketing, giving customers a glimpse at what Ford has planned for future models. Don explains “Because they are pre-production they aren’t actually allowed to be sold so that’s why we are fortunate enough to have them donated as training vehicles. They are based here to support our training curriculum.”

Because the vehicle is not allowed to be sold, Ford have to safely store the vehicle. By having the Mustang at UCOL there is easy access for both parties and the vehicle can serve its new purpose of teaching.

Don believes that not only does the Mustang bring a level of excitement and intrigue to classes but students will benefit because “it exposes them to much more modern technology than they would normally see on demonstration units.”

UCOL Executive Dean of Engineering & Applied Technologies Danny Reilly sees the addition of the Mustang as a boost to teachers and students “teaching staff can keep up with technology and industry standards as well as producing highly skilled graduates. UCOL automotive graduates are increasingly sought after because of the experience they are exposed to during their programme.”

The partnership between UCOL and Ford has been running for many years and the addition of the Ford Mustang to UCOL marks another milestone in the relationship. Danny says “Pro-active stakeholders are important to UCOL and relationships such as this add value to both the student and Lecturer experience”.


ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from UCOL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 