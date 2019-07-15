Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Wintec Academic Staff want a fair return on their hard work

Monday, 15 July 2019, 5:16 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Academic staff who are members of the Tertiary Education Union at Wintec have unanimously voted to take strike action starting today. They will not be completing online attendance registers at any campus for the next four weeks.

In four months of collective agreement negotiations Wintec has failed to offer a pay rise that recognises the efforts staff put in every day. Members of the Tertiary Education Union know the only option is to take strike action. The impact on students will be less than the impact of academic staff not being paid fairly.

Tertiary Education Union Advocate for the negotiations, Megan Morris, says academic staff are the ones who are delivering strong results and high levels of student satisfaction at Wintec, but they feel their efforts are not being properly recognised by their employer.

“All they want is a fair return on the work they put in and the current offer of 1.3% for 2019 and 1.2% for 2020 is nowhere near that,” says Morris .

“Members are clear - it feels like a slap in the face when you’re taking responsibility for training nurses who care for people in life threatening moments, but are denied a 3% pay rise for both years. It feels like a slap in the face when you put in the hard work to train the plumbers and builders who are so desperately needed to address the housing shortage. It feels like a slap in the face when your employer doesn’t recognise the work you enough to pay you fairly.”

There will be a rally on Tuesday 16 July and time to talk to students about the impact of the collective action on them.

“The impact on students will be minimal if the employer steps up and comes back to the negotiations with a fair offer.” says Morris.




© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Cricket World Cup: Black Caps Shock Semi-Final Win Over India 'Stunning'

Sports media around the world have praised New Zealand's shock victory over India to read the Cricket World Cup final, saying the Black Caps have produced the bowling performance of the tournament. More>>

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 