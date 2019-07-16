Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

AUT student makes global Badass Women list

Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

Entrepreneur, social change strategist and AUT Law and Communications student, Grace Stratton, is a Badass Woman. And that’s official according to the US based

InStyle magazine’s annual list.

The global magazine reaches more than 15 million readers and has recognised Grace for her work to establish All is for All with the support of Angela Bevan from global communications agency Sweeney. All is for All is a social change making agency working in the realm of accessibility.

The list recognises ‘women leading the way to a better world’ and includes household names like Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Marie Kondo as well as climate change activist Greta Thunberg, and Nobel Prize-winning chemical engineer, Frances Arnold.

Grace, who also recently received a New Zealand Youth Award for Innovation for All is for All told InStyle: “Once you feel strength in who you are, you’ll know your power. I believe that’s the first step to becoming a badass.”

All is for All includes an e-commerce platform, boutique modelling agency and consultation service, each focused on the need to make fashion and the wider world accessible.

“By cultivating an environment where people with disabilities are continually represented, we will increase the confidence of New Zealand's population with access needs. With this confidence people with disabilities are empowered to develop stronger, bigger ambitions for themselves.



“With these ambitions they will then be more likely to seek out and find opportunities, additionally by our efforts employers will create more opportunities for the disabled population. With these created or found opportunities people with access needs will find more places of belonging – from workplaces, to relationships or self-agency. Belonging is our ultimate goal,” said Grace.

allisforall.com | Fashion without Barriers https://www.instagram.com/allisforall/


