RKA’s first Kindergarten to become Early Learning

After 65 years as Campbell Street Kindergarten, the first service to be established by Ruahine Kindergarten Association will re-open on Monday 22nd July as ‘Campbell Street Early Learning’.

Campbell Street first operated as ‘All Saints Kindergarten’ from All Saints Church, Palmerston North. It later became known as ‘City Kindergarten’, relocating to Cuba Street. Shortly after, the City Council provided land and Campbell Street Kindergarten was built by the Association at a cost of $3,876, officially opening in 1955.

Campbell Street Early Learning will provide extended hours from 7.30am to 5.30pm and through the school term-breaks, as well as places for children aged under 2 years. The hourly charge for under 2’s is $5 per hour; 2-year old children can receive up to 20 hours per week free of charge; and children aged 3 years and over are eligible for up to 30 hours free ECE.

“We have experienced a decline in enrolments over recent years” said CEO, Alison Rudzki “probably due to the number of new centres in Palmerston North offering longer hours for working families. What we offer at Campbell Street is far superior to many newer centres; it is spacious, extremely well resourced with a fabulous playground right in the heart of the CBD, and all our teachers are qualified and registered, assuring parents that their children will receive an early education experience of the highest quality’.

‘I feel confident that by extending our opening hours and providing places for younger siblings, we will attract new families and continue to provide a vibrant and positive community-based service in our community’ she said.

Interested families should contact Vivienne McMurtry, Centre Manager on (06) 356 4078 to arrange a visit.











