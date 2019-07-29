Kapiti College first with innovative photography exposure



Kapiti College and Wellington-based photography platform and community Excio have partnered to showcase the work of photography students. The College is leading the way in using innovative technologies to offer students an opportunity to obtain worldwide exposure for their photography.

Actively supporting young talents, Excio is providing schools with dedicated space for interesting and meaningful photography. The Excio platform shuns infinite scrolling of random content and the selfies which clutter Social Media.

The first Excio Kapiti College collection will display photographs by 60 students, increasing over time to showcase new students’ work. Through Excio, students are challenged to share their work with the widest audience possible. All photographs displayed on Excio have a story explaining the student’s goal and motivation for their photography.

“I am thrilled my students can now showcase their own work alongside other New Zealand photographers on Excio and that we have a platform we can learn from and improve our own practice.” Says Fairlie Atkinson, Photography Teacher at Kapiti College who was the first to introduce Excio to her students.

Existing ways of displaying students’ work such as at a local gallery or doing an exhibition are good but very limited in terms of accessibility and timeframes. Most often than not people don’t have enough time to come and view the work on display, and afterwards the exhibition usually disappears in archives. Excio collections solve these problems.







Young talents need to share their work with a community of like-minded people and explore the work of other photographers especially in the local area so they can connect and get advice if needed.

“We are very proud and honoured to be the platform for showcasing Kapiti College student’s work and welcome them to our photography community. The goal is to connect students to a real-world audience that can appreciate their effort and achievements. Presenting and sharing work is a great way to celebrate effort and success and inspire others.” Says Ana Lyubich, Co-founder and CEO of Excio.

The Excio platform is available for other secondary schools now that Kapiti College had lead the way.



