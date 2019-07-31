Applications open for new hotel scholarship



Applications are open for a new scholarship for students entering their final year of study towards a career in hotel management.

Up to four New Zealand Hotel Industry Scholarships worth $3000 each will be awarded for study in 2020. Applicants must be entering their final year of study, on a hotel management or business degree with a major in hotels/hospitality.

Applications are open until 19 September.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Hotel Sector Manager Sally Attfield says the scholarships are a way to support individuals wanting to join the sector.

“Hotels offer fantastic career opportunities, from guest-facing roles to numerous behind the scenes positions that all contribute to running an accommodation property. We want to encourage young people to consider hotel careers,” she says.

Horwath HTL Director Stephen Hamilton says the growth in tourism means hotels can offer more opportunities than ever to young people, in every part of the country.

“Wherever your interests lie, you are sure to find a suitable role in our hotel sector,” he says.

TIA and Horwath HTL are co-hosts of the New Zealand Hotel Industry Conference.

In addition to up to $3000 towards their tuition fees, scholarship recipients will be offered the opportunity for industry experience and networking, and complimentary attendance at the 2020 New Zealand Hotel Industry Conference, 1-2 July 2020 and Hotel Industry Awards Gala Dinner, 2 July 2020 at Cordis, Auckland.







For more information, go to New Zealand Hotel Industry Scholarship.





About the co-hosts

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Hotel Sector

TIA’s hotel sector represents the interests of over 180 members throughout New Zealand, including international chains, large independent and privately owned hotels. TIA hotel sector members have more than 21,000 rooms, employ over 12,000 staff nationally, and earn annual revenues of more than $1.67 billion. TIA’s hotel members contribute to a monthly performance survey conducted by the Fresh Information Company.

Horwath HTL

Horwath HTL is a consulting firm specialising in the hotel, tourism, and leisure industries, providing specialist consulting services to a wide range of private sector clients and public sector stakeholders, including developers, investors, funders, owners, and operators. Horwath HTL is affiliated with Crowe

Global, a network of more than 140 independent accounting and advisory services firms with 560 offices in more than 100 countries.





© Scoop Media

