Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ara welcomes national polytechnic Establishment Board home

Friday, 2 August 2019, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Ara Institute


Ara Institute of Canterbury, along with Christchurch City Council and ChristchurchNZ, is welcoming the decision to locate the new Establishment Board in our city.

“Ara welcomes the membership of the new Establishment Board and that it will be based in Christchurch. We look forward to working with the Board and believe that Ara, as one of the high performing institutes in the sector, is well positioned to make a constructive contribution to the Board’s work,” says Ara’s CE Tony Gray.

Over the next two to three years, the vocational education and training industry will see New Zealand’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs) brought together to operate as a single national campus network.


Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced the Establishment Board will ensure the new Institute is
operational and effective from day one, working from their base in Christchurch.


ChristchurchNZ CEO Joanna Norris said the location of the Establishment Board in the city could be a
game changer.


“This has the potential to further stimulate the already strong innovation and education offering in the city and the rest of New Zealand,” said Norris.

Earlier this year, as part of its submission on the proposed industry changes ChristchurchNZ advocated for the head office to be located in the city.

The proposal cited a new central city offering, affordable expansion opportunities, a proven and leading provider with Ara Institute of Canterbury already located in the city, as selling points for the head office location.



“Christchurch is an affordable and desirable place to live. We’ve got unrivaled access to the mountains and the sea, growing hospitality and recreational attractions and excellent domestic and international air connections.

“We look forward to supporting the Board to achieve the potential of the new model,” said Norris.


Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said that the announcement was a vote of confidence in the city.


“We are very proud of the role the Ara Institute of Canterbury plays within the city’s innovation
ecosystem. It’s co-location with the Innovation Precinct makes the central city a perfect location for the Establishment Board to be based,” said Dalziel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Ara Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Political Thriller Burn Her at Circa Theatre

Burn Her is setting fire to the capital this August with a sizzling behind-closed-doors peek at the storm of politics and PR. The award winning, smash hit NZ political thriller is now celebrating its Wellington debut with a phenomenal and highly acclaimed cast and crew. More>>


National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 