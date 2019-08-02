Ara welcomes national polytechnic Establishment Board home



Ara Institute of Canterbury, along with Christchurch City Council and ChristchurchNZ, is welcoming the decision to locate the new Establishment Board in our city.

“Ara welcomes the membership of the new Establishment Board and that it will be based in Christchurch. We look forward to working with the Board and believe that Ara, as one of the high performing institutes in the sector, is well positioned to make a constructive contribution to the Board’s work,” says Ara’s CE Tony Gray.

Over the next two to three years, the vocational education and training industry will see New Zealand’s 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs) brought together to operate as a single national campus network.



Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced the Establishment Board will ensure the new Institute is

operational and effective from day one, working from their base in Christchurch.



ChristchurchNZ CEO Joanna Norris said the location of the Establishment Board in the city could be a

game changer.



“This has the potential to further stimulate the already strong innovation and education offering in the city and the rest of New Zealand,” said Norris.

Earlier this year, as part of its submission on the proposed industry changes ChristchurchNZ advocated for the head office to be located in the city.

The proposal cited a new central city offering, affordable expansion opportunities, a proven and leading provider with Ara Institute of Canterbury already located in the city, as selling points for the head office location.







“Christchurch is an affordable and desirable place to live. We’ve got unrivaled access to the mountains and the sea, growing hospitality and recreational attractions and excellent domestic and international air connections.

“We look forward to supporting the Board to achieve the potential of the new model,” said Norris.



Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said that the announcement was a vote of confidence in the city.



“We are very proud of the role the Ara Institute of Canterbury plays within the city’s innovation

ecosystem. It’s co-location with the Innovation Precinct makes the central city a perfect location for the Establishment Board to be based,” said Dalziel.

© Scoop Media

