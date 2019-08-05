Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Primary principals to vote on further strike action

Monday, 5 August 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

Primary and intermediate principals who are members of NZEI Te Riu Roa will vote on whether to increase strike action at a series of nationwide paid union meetings next week from 12 to 15 August.

The proposed strike would escalate principals' current action, which has seen them disengage from Ministry of Education meetings and communication since 8 July, and would include a full day stoppage of work on 22 August. The strike would also extend disengagement from the Ministry until 11 October and withdraw principals' involvement in the review of Tomorrow's Schools.

NZEI Te Riu Roa National Executive member and principal of Berhampore School, Mark Potter, says the strike ballot follows the Ministry's failure to revise their collective agreement offer, address principal wellbeing, and ensure pay parity between primary and secondary principals.

"Primary principals rejected the Ministry's offer in June with a clear message: if parity between primary and secondary is fair for teachers, then surely it's fair for principals. The job of a principal is complex, but that complexity doesn't change with the size of our students' shoes," he said.

"It's crucial we're able to attract senior teachers into principal positions and retain them. We'll only do that if they get more support and a fair deal."

"We had hoped we would be voting on an improved offer at next week's meetings. There is still time for that to happen, but absent anything last-minute from the Ministry we will be discussing increasing our action and applying more pressure."

The paid union meetings are being held between 12 and 15 August, and will follow a nationwide day of support for principals this Friday 9 August. School staff and communities around the country are organising school gate activities and wearing green to show their ongoing support for their principals.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Educational Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Political Thriller Burn Her at Circa Theatre

Burn Her is setting fire to the capital this August with a sizzling behind-closed-doors peek at the storm of politics and PR. The award winning, smash hit NZ political thriller is now celebrating its Wellington debut with a phenomenal and highly acclaimed cast and crew. More>>


National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 