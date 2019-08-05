Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZTC India prepares to celebrate tenth graduation

Monday, 5 August 2019, 12:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Tertiary College

A rare feat is about to be celebrated by New Zealand Tertiary College (NZTC) as the early childhood teacher education provider prepares for their tenth graduation ceremony in India.

NZTC India was established in Mumbai in 2009, providing early childhood education programs to students throughout the country via online learning. Ten years later, and the college will honour its 258th graduate during a celebratory luncheon on 22 September.

NZTC Chief Executive Selena Fox and General Manager James Ward will fly from New Zealand to attend the event.

“A decade has flown by in the blink of an eye. Our work in India has been so rewarding over the years and it’s an honour to acknowledge our staff and students at the graduation event in a few weeks’ time,” said Selena Fox.

“It has been a privilege to support early childhood teaching in India and see our graduates flourish in their roles working with young children.”

One such graduate is Aditya Khurana, NZTC India’s first male graduate. Khurana has opened over 50 early childhood centres across India since graduating with a Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood Education).

“NZTC’s detailed curriculum covering multiple aspects of early childhood education appealed to me, as well as the flexibility of the online learning environment. I built an appreciation for different perspectives in the early childhood environment. I learnt to consider the child, parent, team, and community,” he said.

NZTC India graduates have travelled around the world with their internationally recognised qualifications. Arpita Varma landed a job teaching at an American International School in Abu Dhabi after completing her bachelor’s degree.



“I increased my theoretical knowledge while practicing in the sector and that was essential for my understanding. The vast and in-depth knowledge I received while studying, and the range of resources available made my learning journey a pleasant experience. Reading a variety of literature, watching videos, listening to experts, researching and reflecting further added to this,” said Varma.

