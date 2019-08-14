Uri nō Ihumātao - A Panel kōrero with Pania Newton

Ngā Tauira ki Ihumātao presents

Thursday 15th August

4.30-6.00pm

Waipapa Marae

the University of Auckland



Ngā Tauira ki Ihumātao (Students with Ihumātao) is a student-led group at the University of Auckland that aims to bring awareness of the present struggle happening at Ihumātao to our University community. We are humbled to present this panel kōrero with Pania Newton of the SOUL (Save Our Unique Landscape) Campaign, a leader of the occupation/land protection.

The aim of this event is to platform the voices at the core of this struggle, and invite other students to learn about the history, significance and politics of this occupation. We will also open a space for students to share their own experiences at Ihumātao, and what the whenua means to them. Our kaupapa aligns with the protection of Ihumātao – peaceful, passive and protective.

As students, we believe it is important for the University of Auckland community to support Ihumātao. Many of us have already been visiting and protecting the whenua, and have learnt so much during the process. We believe that continuing to do so as a university community will be uplifting for all. For those of us who are both kaitiaki at Ihumātao and tauira at the University of Auckland, we will be seeking means of supporting each other – both in terms of students supporting the struggle at Ihumātao but also the University supporting the struggle of the students balancing these roles.

We extend an invitation to representatives of the media so that we can spread our kaupapa to other communities and institutions that may align with our convictions. We hope that other universities will join us in giving platforms to Ihumātao, and strengthening our communities through solidarity.

For any inquiries, please contact: msag156@aucklanduni.ac.nz

