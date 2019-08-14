Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Uri nō Ihumātao - A Panel kōrero with Pania Newton

Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Nga Tauira ki Ihumatao

Ngā Tauira ki Ihumātao presents
Uri nō Ihumātao - A Panel kōrero with Pania Newton
Thursday 15th August
4.30-6.00pm
Waipapa Marae
the University of Auckland


Ngā Tauira ki Ihumātao (Students with Ihumātao) is a student-led group at the University of Auckland that aims to bring awareness of the present struggle happening at Ihumātao to our University community. We are humbled to present this panel kōrero with Pania Newton of the SOUL (Save Our Unique Landscape) Campaign, a leader of the occupation/land protection.

The aim of this event is to platform the voices at the core of this struggle, and invite other students to learn about the history, significance and politics of this occupation. We will also open a space for students to share their own experiences at Ihumātao, and what the whenua means to them. Our kaupapa aligns with the protection of Ihumātao – peaceful, passive and protective.

As students, we believe it is important for the University of Auckland community to support Ihumātao. Many of us have already been visiting and protecting the whenua, and have learnt so much during the process. We believe that continuing to do so as a university community will be uplifting for all. For those of us who are both kaitiaki at Ihumātao and tauira at the University of Auckland, we will be seeking means of supporting each other – both in terms of students supporting the struggle at Ihumātao but also the University supporting the struggle of the students balancing these roles.

We extend an invitation to representatives of the media so that we can spread our kaupapa to other communities and institutions that may align with our convictions. We hope that other universities will join us in giving platforms to Ihumātao, and strengthening our communities through solidarity.

For any inquiries, please contact: msag156@aucklanduni.ac.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Nga Tauira ki Ihumatao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 