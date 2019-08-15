Secondary principals to vote on industrial action

Secondary principals today walked away from negotiations with the government.

Negotiations for their collective agreement started in late May and to date, the unions have received no offer.

Secondary Principals’ Council chair James Morris says, “We went into these negotiations in good faith and with the hope that, together with government, we would be able to make progress to recognise the value, workload and complexity of the principal role.”

“We are very clear that our pay needs to recognise the responsibility and accountability of our role as the leader of the school.”

SPANZ Union president Scott Haines says, “Added to this were the significant and well-deserved increases to associate principal and deputy principal pay rates that came out of the secondary teacher collective agreement settlement and the relativity issues that this has created.

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.”

PPTA and SPANZ members will vote on industrial action next week.





